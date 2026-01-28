Ex-Liverpool star explains key reason Mohamed Salah has 'suffered' this season - but advises 33-year-old to swerve Saudi Arabia transfer

After inspiring the Reds to a magnificent Premier League title-winning campaign last term, Salah's relationship with the club and coach Arne Slot has turned frosty. He said the club had thrown him "under the bus" after he was left on the bench for the 3-3 draw against Leeds in December. His dip in form - he has scored five goals in 22 appearances - has coincided with the Anfield club's struggles on the field, with Slot's side sitting sixth in the league.

Liverpool legend McAllister has offered a forensic assessment of why Salah has struggled to replicate his usual astronomical numbers this season, citing the breakup of his telepathic relationship with Trent Alexander-Arnold as the decisive factor. The former Scotland international suggests that Salah has been left isolated following the right-back's move to Real Madrid, losing the one provider who understood his movement better than anyone else.

Speaking to OLBG, McAllister highlighted that the unique tactical chemistry between the two was the engine room of Liverpool’s attack for years. With Alexander-Arnold no longer at Anfield to ping precision passes into the channels, Salah’s game has inevitably suffered.

"I also think the loss of Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a big thing for Mo as well because the combination they had on that right-hand side, whether Mo was moving inside the pitch and Trent would get high and wide, those little combinations have disappeared. They knew each other's game so well. Whenever Mo looked to spin in behind and get in behind teams, Trent was the guy that could find the pass. Mo’s suffered by losing Trent and it's just been a year of inconsistency."