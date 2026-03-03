AFP
Ex-Liverpool and Newcastle striker Andy Carroll to stand trial over alleged breach of court order against contacting ex-wife
Andy Carroll misses Chelmsford Crown Court hearing
According to a report by The Sun, the 37-year-old, who famously represented both Newcastle United and Liverpool during a high-profile career, will stand trial following allegations that he breached a court order. The charges relate to claims that he contacted his ex-wife, Billi Mucklow, in direct violation of a standing non-molestation order issued by the court.
The veteran forward had been scheduled to make an appearance at Chelmsford Crown Court in Essex this week to address the matter. However, the proceedings did not go entirely as planned when the case was called. Despite the serious nature of the allegations, neither the player nor his legal representative were present in the courtroom, leading to immediate questions regarding the scheduling of the hearing and the progress of the case.
Judge sets trial date for early 2027
Following the unexpected absence of the defendant, Judge Christopher Morgan took steps to formalise the timeline for the upcoming legal proceedings. The judge ultimately fixed a trial date for January 18 next year, placing the trial in 2027. This ensures that the allegations will be heard in full, providing a definitive window for when the former West Ham and West Bromwich Albion star must answer to the charges brought against him.
The prosecution later clarified the situation regarding Carroll's absence after conducting further inquiries into the matter. Prosecutor Leanne Hemming told the court she had been informed that Carroll’s solicitors believed the date of the hearing was actually March 4. As a result of this administrative mix-up, Judge Morgan adjourned the preliminary hearing to the following day to allow the defence to attend, while proceeding to set the main trial for early 2027.
Allegations of breaching non-molestation order
The core of the legal dispute involves a series of communications allegedly made by the footballer last spring. It is alleged that Carroll repeatedly called Billi Mucklow, 38, in March of last year, breaching a non-molestation order. Despite the gravity of these claims, the current Dagenham & Redbridge player has indicated he intends to deny the charge of failing to comply with the order, setting the stage for a contested trial period.
Carroll and Mucklow, a former star of the popular reality television series The Only Way Is Essex, began their relationship in 2014. The pair eventually married in June 2022. However, their high-profile marriage came to an end recently, with the couple revealing they were divorcing in September 2024. Together they share three children, while Carroll also has two older children from a previous relationship prior to his time with Mucklow.
Carroll continues football career in National League South
Carroll remains one of the most recognisable figures in English football from the last decade, particularly due to his then-British record £35 million transfer to Liverpool in 2011. His career began at his hometown club, Newcastle United, where his physical style of play earned him a move to Anfield. He later enjoyed a lengthy spell at West Ham United and appeared for Reading and West Brom before his recent move into the non-league pyramid.
On the international stage, the towering striker earned nine caps for the England national team between 2010 and 2012. He managed to find the net twice for the Three Lions, with the most memorable highlight being a powerful header against Sweden during the Euro 2012 group stages. Currently, the veteran is continuing his playing career in the National League South with Dagenham & Redbridge, though his focus will soon partly shift toward his legal defence.
