Ex-Kaizer Chiefs winger Khanye believes Orlando Pirates star Makgopa's 'confidence' key to Bafana Bafana's 2023 Afcon title ambitions

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs winger Khanye believes Orlando Pirates star Makgopa's 'confidence' key to Bafana Bafana's 2023 Afcon title ambitionsMichael MadyiraBackpageAfrica Cup of NationsSouth AfricaCape Verde vs South AfricaCape VerdeEvidence MakgopaBafana Bafana reaching the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals has not let the team off the hook in terms of enduring stern criticism. Bafana are in Afcon quaters SA started Afcon with a worrisome strikeforceHowever, Makgopa came through against Morocco