Ex-Inter star's agent addresses claim striker wants to quit current club to fight for Iran amid conflict with USA & Israel
A shock career turn for Taremi
The claims first emerged on Monday across various media outlets in Turkey and Greece, suggesting that the veteran goalscorer intended to join the Iranian army. The narrative suggested this move was a direct response to the escalating conflict involving Israel and the United States, following the death of supreme leader Ali Khamenei. However, the player’s representative has moved quickly to shut down the talk of a shock military enlistment. Federico Pastorello, who manages the striker's affairs, took to social media to categorically deny that his client has any intention of leaving Athens for the battlefield during this turbulent period.
Agent Pastorello sets the record straight
In a firm statement designed to end the growing uncertainty surrounding the 33-year-old’s future, Pastorello insisted that the reports were entirely baseless. The Italian agent highlighted that the quotes and intentions being attributed to the Olympiakos star did not align with the player's actual professional commitments or current mindset. By addressing the situation directly via Instagram, the representative aimed to reassure supporters in Greece that the clinical finisher remains a core part of the squad currently competing at the top of the Super League table.
The full statement from Pastorello read: "In the last hours, statements attributed to Mehdi Taremi have been circulating that do not reflect the reality of the situation. The player is completely focused on his work, in Athens, and on his professional path, with commitment and determination. In a delicate period like this, it is important to avoid interpretations out of context or inaccurate reconstructions. We rely on everyone's sense of responsibility and respect."
Focus remains on the Greek Super League title race
The clarification comes at a crucial time for Olympiakos, who are currently embroiled in a tight domestic title race with the likes of AEK Athens and PAOK. Taremi has been a vital figure for the Piraeus-based club, scoring 10 goals in 16 league games, and any distraction regarding his availability would have been a significant blow to their championship aspirations.
Olympiakos recently secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Panserraikos, a result that keeps them firmly in the hunt for silverware. With a massive clash against PAOK looming on the horizon, the club and its fans will be relieved to hear that their star forward is not planning a departure. The Iranian national team’s own status remains a point of discussion elsewhere, with hints that they could miss the 2026 World Cup, but for Taremi, the immediate future is strictly restricted to the stadiums of the Greek top flight.
Title race vs. call to arms: Taremi’s crucial role
Despite the sensitive nature of the conflict involving Iran, the USA, and Israel, the message from the Taremi camp is one of business as usual. The striker, who made a name for himself as a prolific scorer in Portugal before his high-profile move to Inter and subsequent switch to Greece, is expected to continue leading the line for the Red-Whites. This comes at a crucial time as Olympiakos currently sit top of the Greek Super League with 53 points, level with AEK Athens. As the season enters its defining stretch, the club will be counting on their experienced marksman to stay 'completely focused' on finding the back of the net rather than answering a call to arms
