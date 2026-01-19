Ex-England international reveals he was left in the foetal position after team-mates convinced him to take snus on Three Lions duty

The former West Ham target man has shared a fresh anecdote from his time in the England setup that highlights the brutal nature of dressing room banter. Speaking in a candid interview, the 42-year-old detailed a "minty" misunderstanding that left him incapacitated while his team-mates played video games nearby.

The incident occurred during one of Cole's seven call-ups to the national team between 2009 and 2010. While the striker is no stranger to pranks, having famously told the story of Jermain Defoe and Wayne Rooney tricking him into taking Viagra, this particular episode involved a tobacco product that was just beginning to gain popularity among footballers.

"Some of the lads back then had this thing called snus," Cole explained to 10bet. "They said, 'No, trust me, it's good for you.' I didn't even know it was tobacco. I just smelled it, it was minty. So I thought, I’ll have a go."