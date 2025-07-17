Ex-Chelsea boss rushed to hospital after falling ill during training session in intense summer heat Chelsea Premier League M. Sarri Lazio Serie A

Former Chelsea and current Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after feeling unwell during a training session in Rome’s intense summer heat. Temperatures in the Italian capital soared past 30°C, prompting immediate medical attention. Lazio have since confirmed the 66-year-old is in stable condition and returned to training later in the day.