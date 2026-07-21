Ex-Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi heads to MLS with the LA Galaxy as Japanese forward severs ties with Tom Brady’s Birmingham after £10m transfer flop

LA Galaxy have announced that the club have agreed to a transfer for Kyogo Furuhashi from Birmingham City. The forward joins the MLS outfit on a contract running through the 2030-31 season.

Kyogo departs Birmingham after a difficult period in the Championship, where he managed just three goals in 31 appearances across all competitions. LA Galaxy general manager Will Kuntz welcomed the signing in an official statement: "We’re excited to welcome Kyogo to the LA Galaxy and to Los Angeles. He brings a wealth of experience having played matches with Japanese National Team, in the UEFA Champions League, and in some of the best domestic leagues in Europe."







