Ex-Arsenal and France star says rejecting Real Madrid offer to stay at Gunners is only regret of his career

Vieira established himself as one of the premier midfielders in world football during his nine-year stint in north London, winning three Premier League titles. His dominance at Highbury naturally attracted the attention of Real Madrid during their 'Galacticos' era, but despite a multi-year pursuit from the Spanish giants, a move never materialised.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Vieira confessed that his loyalty to Arsenal ultimately stopped him from joining the biggest club in the world. "I regret only one thing. Not going to Real Madrid. They proposed it to me for four years in a row, when I was at Arsenal. The last year I said yes, all the agreements were closed, but then I thought better of it. I loved Arsenal too much," the former France international explained.