Ex-Arsenal & Chelsea star Ashley Cole lined up for shock first managerial role with second tier club

Speaking on The Overlap in December, Cole made no secret of his desire to make the jump into management. "I definitely want to give it a go [being a manager]. It’s quite hard when you’re a number two to be measured if I’m good or not. You only know by people and what they think of you. I worked with Wayne at Birmingham, I don’t know what he thinks of me as a coach. Am I good or am I bad? I can only get that through feedback, so it’s quite hard to know if I’m half decent or not," he admitted.

"I’m definitely feeling I’m nearly ready and I’m getting there. I am different. I don’t speak as well as certain managers. I have to find my way in the game. I have to find my own personality. Be authentic. As a player, maybe I didn’t lead in the dressing room, but going back to the start of my journey as a coach I’ve found a way to lead, push people, and bring people on a journey with me," Cole added.