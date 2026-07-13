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'Everything is more difficult' - Pedro Porro opens up on Lamine Yamal relationship after nailing down Spain starting role at 2026 World Cup
Building trust with Yamal
The synergy between Porro and Yamal has become a primary weapon for La Roja as they approach a high-pressure semi-final against France. Speaking about how the connection developed, the defender admitted that it took time to adapt to the teenager’s style of play. Porro explained that the relationship has been built through trust and shared experience on the pitch rather than immediate chemistry.
Addressing the growing partnership, he said to Mundo Deportivo: “It's more a matter of trust. With more matches, with more playing time alongside him, you get used to it. It's normal that the first few matches are harder because I also play in England, I don't play with him. Everything is a little more difficult, but it's also about understanding what he needs in each match. In the last match against Belgium, we were more focused on defence because [Jeremy] Doku was playing. In the first half, we were able to create that combination that led to our first goal. It's more about how the match unfolds, what he needs, and what the team needs."
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Communication on and off the pitch
Behind the scenes, the duo are constantly sharing information to fine-tune their positioning. Porro revealed that their understanding is not just limited to what happens when the whistle blows, but is the result of constant dialogue throughout the matchday to ensure they remain synchronised against elite opponents.
"We even talk to each other before matches. And even during the match. People understand each other by talking, as I always say. I get along very well with him, we have a great relationship. It's getting better all the time, which is important for him, for the team, and for me. I'm very happy about that," the Spurs star revealed.
He continued: "You want me to reveal the secrets…(laughs) Nothing. Just aspects of the game, what he needs depending on what the opponent does. I'm not going to say anything, but it's what we need during the match."
Facing the French attacking juggernaut
Spain face their biggest test yet in the semi-finals against a star-studded France team. With Kylian Mbappe leading a frontline that includes Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise, Porro is aware of the challenge ahead.
He said: "Possibly it is one of the best attacks in the World Cup. You just have to be 200% concentrated the whole game, because the small details are going to make the difference, especially with players like them. There are also the helps. It is a accumulation of things that we are going to prepare well for Tuesday. As I told you, it's going to be a very beautiful game. For me, Mbappe is one of the best players in the world. He is a differential player. He has also been doing things very well in this World Cup and we hope to stop him on Tuesday."
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'It will be a beautiful match'
Despite the respect for France, Porro insists Spain have no reason to be intimidated. He believes his team must stay focused on their own game to stop France from hitting their peak.
He added: "We have to be focused on ourselves. At the end of the day, we are also one of the best national teams. We have been undefeated for 36 matches. It is about focusing on ourselves, on doing things well and trying to make sure they don't have their best game. It is up to us. Each game is a world of its own. It is true that we won the last two matches against them, but each game is a world of its own. We already know they have great players. We have to do things perfectly. It will be a difficult and beautiful match."
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