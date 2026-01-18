Getty
'Every f*cking time!' - Declan Rice launches second X-rated rant in four days after Arsenal held to frustrating draw by Nottingham Forest
Rice lets rip after Arsenal draw
Rice was spotted fuming after the final whistle at the City Ground. Television footage captured the Arsenal midfielder fuming "f*cking sh*t, every f*cking time," as he walked off the pitch after the goalless draw. Arsenal team-mate Noni Madueke shared Rice's frustrations after the draw and felt his side had not been good enough in attack. He told the club's media: "We weren't clinical enough in front of goal. I think they didn't have a chance really at all, they didn't really do anything to our goal. We weren't clinical and we could have won the game, but like I said, we take a point and we move on. We’re in four competitions, so we literally play, recover, play, recover, play. So it's a lot of games, but that's the beauty of playing in England.”
Another X-rated rant from Rice
Rice's angry rant comes fresh after a midweek row with assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg during Arsenal's Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea. The two were spotted in a heated exchange in the tunnel at Stamford Bridge, with Rice blurting out "oh for f*ck’s sake" and then adding: "He doesn’t know what the hell he is on about?" Arteta was quizzed on the incident afterwards and insisted there was no problem between the pair. He explained: "All sorted, all good. The good thing is that by the time I found out, the problem was resolved so that’s very good."
Arsenal waste chances against Forest
Arsenal's draw against Forest follows on from a stalemate against Liverpool last time out in the Premier League and means the Gunners have had consecutive stalemates in the top flight for the first time in 14 years. Arteta admitted his team had created enough chances to win, admitting Rice was one of several players who could have scored. He told reporters: "Obviously we came here to win the game and we haven't managed to do that for different reasons. Credit to them, because they are really well organised and they are really good at breaking momentum when you have certain dominance in the game. But the reality is that we created four massive chances as well with Martinelli an open goal, Declan Rice a tap-in, Mikel and the header of Bukayo, and on top of that obviously a very clear penalty in the box that is not given. So, without conceding a single shot on target, again, the fact that we haven't won the game is disappointing. On top of that, I think we can do things better, especially in certain attacking areas."
Rice a 'proper leader' at Arsenal
Rice's frustrations come amid an impressive season at Arsenal. The midfielder has played a key role for Arsenal as the Gunners continue to challenge on all four fronts and has been hailed by team-mate Jurrien Timber. He told Stadium Astro: "Well, he’s showing some signs of being the bes0 [midfielder in the world]. Yeah, definitely. I think his consistency stands out and he’s so important for the team and he can basically do everything on the pitch and he’s a proper leader. Everyone loves him. He’s a great character as well. I think that’s important as well. He’s a great guy in the in the dressing room, always a smile on his face, he can play really good football."
What comes next?
Arsenal will look to Rice for inspiration again as they face another hectic week with games in the Champions League and the Premier League. First up is a trip to San Siro to take on Inter before Arteta's side host Manchester United at the Emirates.
