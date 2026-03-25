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Muhammad Zaki

Everton roast Alejandro Garnacho with 'not nice' TikTok video after thrashing Chelsea

A. Garnacho
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Everton have rubbed salt into Chelsea's wounds by mocking Alejandro Garnacho on social media following the Toffees' dominant 3-0 victory over the Blues. The Merseyside club's official TikTok account shared a compilation of the Argentine winger struggling to make an impact, captioned with a pointed remark about the atmosphere at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

  • Toffees pile on the misery

    Everton’s official TikTok page couldn’t resist having a pop at the Argentinian winger after consigning Chelsea to a fourth successive defeat at the weekend. The video, which has quickly gone viral, features a 34-second compilation of Garnacho being physically dominated by Toffees defender Jake O'Brien and arguing with referee Samuel Barrott, and was cheekily captioned: "Not everything is nice at Hill Dickinson Stadium."

    @everton

    Not everything is nice at Hill Dickinson Stadium... 😤💪 premierleague football everton chelsea epl

    ♬ original sound - Everton - Everton
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  • Liam Rosenior Chelsea 2025-26Getty

    Rosenior takes the blame

    While Everton's social media team revelled in the victory, Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior was left to reflect on another defensive collapse. In the aftermath of the defeat, the 41-year-old said when questioned about the individual errors that led to Everton's goals: "Yeah, 100 percent the accountability and the responsibility ends with me. Goals give you energy, and at the moment we are gifting goals away. We gifted two poor goals. We started edgy, and then the first 10, 15 minutes a few cheap give aways and then we played our way into the game and it seems to be happening every week. What that does is the crowd gives energy to the opposition and then their confident goes up. In the end Everton deserved the victory and that is something we need to improve very very quickly."

  • Chelsea board verify long-term plan

    The defeat leaves Chelsea languishing in sixth, but the Stamford Bridge hierarchy is reportedly remains firmly behind Rosenior, with no formal review planned until summer 2027. The board accepts that consistency has been difficult since Enzo Maresca's mid-season departure and is now looking to the upcoming transfer window to bolster the squad's mental resilience and tactical balance, with Garnacho's position potentially at risk given his inconsistent debut campaign at the club.

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  • Chelsea v Newcastle United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    What's next for Chelsea: A daunting road ahead

    Chelsea now have a brief window to regroup during the March international break before they face League One side Port Vale in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. It represents a vital opportunity for a trophy in an otherwise turbulent season, but the pressure will remain high as they return to Premier League action against Man City shortly after, followed closely by a crucial Champions League six-pointer against Manchester United.

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