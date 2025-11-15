Getty Images Sport
Ex-Everton and Real Madrid player Royston Drenthe undergoes intense treatment after suffering a stroke
A gritty recovery begins
Tjarda Zeggelink of FC de Rebellen confirmed that the former winger is pushing his limits to recover and get back to full fitness. He has reportedly been devoting all of his time to slowly rebuilding strength and stability after the incident. His representatives claim that the process is progressing steadily, but the ex-Madrid star has been warned that patience will be key to his long-term well-being.
Update on Drenthe's recovery
Zeggelink believes that Drenthe’s determination has become the defining feature of his recovery.
"He's trying incredibly hard, works incredibly hard, and shows improvement every day," said Zeggelink. "What he used to do on the field, he now does off the field as well. Just a true fighter: no nonsense, just action. Royston amazes us every time. We are very hopeful for a good recovery."
Meanwhile, in an interview with BBC Sport, he added: "Royston is currently in an important phase of his rehabilitation process. He is working with great dedication and discipline on his recovery, showing the same commitment and motivation we have come to expect from him.
"While it is still too early to provide a specific timeline, we are pleased with Royston's approach to his recovery. His positive attitude and professional mindset are playing an important role in the overall progress of the rehabilitation process. We will continue to monitor his development closely and remain confident in a successful recovery."
A star that burnt out in Madrid
Drenthe burst onto the scene at Feyenoord in 2005 before earning a high-profile move to Real Madrid just two years later. Valued as one of the world’s most exciting young talents, he arrived in Spain with lofty expectations but struggled to fulfill them. Across five years in Madrid, he made 65 appearances and enjoyed loan spells with Hercules and Everton. After leaving Spain, he went on to play for Reading, Sheffield Wednesday and clubs in Russia and the Netherlands. He first announced his retirement in 2016 but returned to professional football with Sparta Rotterdam in 2018. His final playing chapter included spells with Kozakken Boys and Racing Murcia before retiring for a second time in November 2023.
How alcoholism hindered his career
Despite the early hype that surrounded his Real Madrid move, Drenthe has openly reflected on the distractions that pulled him away from his potential.
He said: "Barcelona wanted me, and Chelsea too, but they wanted me to stay at Feyenoord for a year. I preferred to go straight to Madrid. I knew that playing for Madrid, with legends like David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Zinedine Zidane, would be incredible. In Holland, just playing for Madrid made me a legend. In Madrid, the focus was not only on football. I loved life, and partying was a part of it. I was younger, and I didn’t understand that my partying would hurt my career. At 25, I didn’t realise how it would affect me when I was 30. Scoring in my debut felt amazing. I thought I was the king of the world." He also spoke about the vibrant social life in Madrid, where "if you won, you went out to eat, and if you lost, the party still continued".
Now, far from the stadium lights, Drenthe faces a different kind of battle, and those around him do not doubt that the fighter will make a remarkable comeback.
