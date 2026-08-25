Everton manager David Moyes slams 'dead stupid' journalist question over Carabao Cup ambitions

According to reports from talkSPORT, Moyes lost his temper while speaking to the media to preview Wednesday night's Carabao Cup second-round tie against Preston.

The tension began when a journalist asked: "How important are the cups to you this season?" This seemingly standard enquiry struck a nerve with Moyes, who quickly launched into a passionate rant. Everton have suffered a severe trophy drought in recent decades, placing extra scrutiny on their cup campaigns.

However, Moyes was clearly agitated by the suggestion that any manager would not care about winning silverware, leading to a fiery exchange in the press room at Deepdale.