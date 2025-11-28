'No reason given' - Everton learn fate of Idrissa Gueye red card appeal after midfielder sent off for slappinng team-mate Michael Keane

Keane reacted angrily after Gueye surrendered possession dangerously close to the Everton penalty area, leading to a United attempt on goal. A war of words ensued, before Gueye appeared to strike a hand across Keane’s face. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford intervened to separate the pair, but referee Craig Pawson deemed the contact violent conduct and showed Gueye a straight red card. It was a moment that could easily have derailed Everton’s evening, yet the 10 men somehow held firm to earn a rare and morale-boosting victory at Old Trafford. Gueye was visibly remorseful at full-time and addressed his teammates in the dressing room before later issuing a public apology.

"I want to apologise first to my team-mate Michael Keane," the player began, in a statement published as an Instagram story. "I take full responsibility for my reaction. I also apologise to my team-mates, the staff, the fans and the club. What happened does not reflect who I am or the values I stand for. Emotions can run high, but nothing justifies such behaviour. I'll make sure it never happens again."

The club lodged an immediate appeal, hopeful that mitigating circumstances might reduce the punishment. Instead, the FA turned it down without offering any detailed explanation, a decision manager David Moyes admitted has left the club perplexed.

"We have appealed [against the red card] and our appeal was turned down," Moyes said. "We haven't been given any reason why it was turned down, but we did appeal it - immediately."