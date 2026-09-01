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Moataz Elgammal

Everton launch eleventh-hour deadline day bid for Manchester United outcast Joshua Zirkzee

Transfers
J. Zirkzee
Manchester United
Everton
Premier League

Everton have launched a dramatic deadline day bid to secure Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee on loan for the remainder of the season. The Toffees have turned their attention to the Netherlands international in the final hours of the transfer window after a proposed move for Folarin Balogun collapsed, offering the forward a potential escape route from Old Trafford.

  • Everton target Joshua Zirkzee

    Everton have made an eleventh-hour offer to sign Zirkzee on loan from Manchester United, according to Sky Sports. The move comes during the final hours of the transfer window, with David Moyes looking to bolster his attacking options.

    Zirkzee had been heavily linked with a return to Italy throughout the summer, with Juventus believed to be leading the race and Fiorentina also expressing strong interest. However, a potential deal to join Fiorentina recently fell through as the player reportedly rejected the move, opening the door for Everton to swoop in. The Merseyside club have acted swiftly to try and keep the 24-year-old in the Premier League.

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    Folarin Balogun deal collapses

    The sudden approach for Zirkzee follows complications in Everton's pursuit of Monaco striker Folarin Balogun. According to RMC Sport, efforts to bring the United States international to Goodison Park are in serious trouble after the player failed a medical examination. This setback forced the club to explore alternative targets before the deadline passes.

    Meanwhile, Zirkzee has struggled for playing time at Old Trafford this season. He was an unused substitute in Manchester United's opening two league fixtures against Hull City and Ipswich Town, remaining on the bench even with Benjamin Sesko not deemed fit enough to play and Amad Diallo sidelined through injury.

  • Manchester United transfer plans

    Manchester United have been actively exploring the possibility of signing another forward to provide cover and competition for Sesko, but their inability to offload Zirkzee had stalled those plans. If Everton successfully secure the loan, it could allow the Manchester club to make a late move of their own before the window shuts.

    Zirkzee joined Manchester United from Bologna in the summer of 2024 for a fee of £36.5 million. However, his time at the club has been underwhelming due to a poor goalscoring record. The forward has managed just five goals in the Premier League and nine across all competitions in 75 appearances.

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    What's next for Joshua Zirkzee?

    Manchester United and Everton face a race against time to finalise the loan agreement before the transfer deadline closes today. Whether Zirkzee stays in England or moves to Serie A, he desperately needs regular first-team football to reignite his career.

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