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‘Need to keep him happy’ - Everton get Iliman Ndiaye transfer warning amid Man Utd rumours
Ndiaye delivers value for money on £17m transfer
Ndiaye - who made his professional breakthrough at Sheffield United, helping them to secure Premier League promotion in 2022-23 - returned to English football in 2024 when completing a £17 million ($23m) move to Merseyside from French outfit Marseille.
That deal has been made to look like quite the bargain, with the talented 26-year-old quickly becoming the Toffees’ most creative influence. He reached double figures on the goal front last season, while adding a further six efforts and three assists to that end product tally this term.
As someone that boasts the ability to carry the ball over long distances, drifting past defenders along the way, it comes as no surprise that the France-born star has become a much sought-after commodity.
It has been suggested that Ndiaye is registering on the recruitment radar at Old Trafford, as United seek to bring more firepower into their ranks, with Everton in a position where they could make serious profit on a man tied to a contract until the summer of 2029.
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How Everton can prevent Ndiaye sale from being sanctioned
Quizzed on whether Ndiaye is destined to link up with a team competing for Champions League qualification on a regular basis at some point in the not too distant future, ex-Everton midfielder Barry - speaking in association with BetMGM - told GOAL: “The couple of times I've been to the new stadium this year, I've been really, really impressed with him. He's one of those that does get you off your seat, on the other wing to Jack Grealish.
“He's really, really exciting to watch, so I completely understand the interest he's going to get. But, I think Everton need to keep him happy, need to keep him at the club, because those players don't come along too often. Everton, where they are at the minute, they're going to struggle to attract that type of player.
“It's a big time for Everton to look at him and keep him happy, try and keep him on the books, and try and improve. Everton with [David] Moyes, try and see if they can kick on again next year. It's been a great season so far this year going into their new stadium. Keep players like that and they need to kick on again.”
Why Ndiaye is a dream for midfield team-mates
Pressed on whether Ndiaye is a midfielder’s dream, as team-mates in the engine room can pass him the ball and take a breather while he dances forward, Barry - who spent four years at Goodison Park between 2013 and 2017 - added: “They're brilliant to play with, them type of players. I love doing my bit, winning the ball back etc, intercepting and looking at players and seeing that type of player in space and making your pass. And, yeah, just watch them push the defenders back and see the fear in defenders going the other way.
“He would have been great to play with. He's great at finding them little pockets, happy to receive the ball with his back to play. His skills, they're tough for any defender to be up against.”
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Merseyside derby date in Everton's push for Europe
Ndiaye has helped Everton to eighth place in the Premier League table - level on points with Brentford, who occupy the final European qualification spot. In a congested battle for continental football, just six points separate Chelsea in sixth from Newcastle in 14th.
The Toffees, as they look to Ndiaye for inspiration, will face another stern test of their credentials on Sunday when playing host to arch-rivals Liverpool in the first Merseyside derby to take place at Hill Dickinson Stadium.