Everton forward Martin Sherif charged by the FA over alleged 61 betting breaches

The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday that the Football Association have charged Sherif for allegedly breaching strict betting rules. Sherif is accused of placing 61 bets on football matches during a 15-month period stretching from November 20 in 2024 to February 12 in 2026.

The FA released a detailed statement to confirm the disciplinary proceedings. The statement read: "Martin Sherif of Everton FC has been charged with breaching the FA's betting rules. It's alleged that the player breached FA Rule E1.2 in respect of 61 bets placed on football matches between 20 November 2024 and 12 February 2026. Martin Sherif has until Monday 17 August to provide a response."