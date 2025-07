This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty FC Cincinnati's Evander shines as MLS wins All-Star Skills Challenge over Liga MX, despite absences from Inter Miami's Jordi Alba and Club Leon's James Rodriguez Evander Ferreira Liga MX Major League Soccer Major League Soccer bested their southern rivals, with Evander proving crucial in two separate rounds of a convincing 4-2 win MLS bests Liga MX in All Star Game skills challenge

Evander crucial in shooting challenge, passing challenge

Jordi Alba, James Rodriguez did not show up despite invitations Get the MLS Season Pass today! Stream games now Article continues below