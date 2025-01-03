As we hit the midpoint of the decade, GOAL picks out the top performers from the continent based on statistics, trophies and overall impact

We're officially halfway through the 2020s, so we at GOAL thought this would be a most opportune time to look back on the past five years of European football action.

It's obviously been quite the decade so far for Real Madrid, who have added two more Champions League titles to extend their overall tally to 15, but both Bayern Munich and Manchester City have pulled off historic trebles, while Liverpool also made history by winning a first English title for 30 years.

Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain have continued to dominate in France, while Inter have emerged as a major force in Italy - even if Napoli's 2023 Scudetto triumph was the biggest story in Serie A for years.

But who have been the best players to have graced Europe's 'Big Five' leagues since January 1, 2020? GOAL reveals its all-star selection below, with our picks based on statistics, trophies and overall impact...