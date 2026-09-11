European league players set for new FIFA regional tournament

A host of players competing in Europe's top leagues could feature on a fresh international stage when the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup kicks off on 24 September. Running through to 5 October, the tournament brings together 14 national teams, combining 11 Southeast Asian member associations with three guest nations.

The event will be split into two divisions, with Indonesia hosting Division 1 across Bandung and Jakarta, while Hong Kong acts as host for Division 2.

The competition aims to provide structured, high-intensity fixtures integrated directly into the men's international match calendar.