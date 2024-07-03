Euro 2024 yellow card & suspension rules: Which England, Portugal, Spain & France players are at risk of being ruled out of the semi-final?

Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe are carrying yellow cards - so what are the rules and who is at risk of suspension?

Having strict discipline in a football tournament is a crucial aspect of success, since you give yourself the best chance of going all the way by having all your best players available for as long as possible.

However, the physical nature of the game - along with the new rule trial whereby only the captain can approach the referee - means that yellow cards (and occasional red cards) are inevitable.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the Euro 2024 yellow card suspension rules and which players are at risk of being ruled out of the semi-final.