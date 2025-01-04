Brighton & Hove Albion FC v Arsenal FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ethan Nwaneri makes Arsenal history after breaking Cesc Fabregas' record as teenager fires Gunners ahead vs Brighton

E. NwaneriArsenalBrighton vs ArsenalPremier League

Teenage prodigy Ethan Nwaneri gave the Gunners a 16th minute lead against Brighton to achieve something no one at Arsenal ever has.

  • Nwaneri netted for Arsenal against Brighton
  • 17-year-old making an impact for Gunners
  • Now a record holder in club's history books
