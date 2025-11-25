Estevao Willian celebrates 'best moment of his career' as Brazilian wonderkid reacts to scoring in Chelsea's demolition of Barcelona

Estevao spoke to Amazon Prime at full-time after the stunning result, which saw Chelsea dominate their esteemed opponents from the first to the last whistle.

A scrappy own-goal by Jules Kounde opened the scoring in the first half, before Estevao had his moment and doubled his side’s advantage in the second. Skipping past Pau Cubarsi and Alejandro Balde with ease, Estevao rifled the ball into the roof of the net to put a stamp on the score line which reflected the Blues’ dominance.

Already bagging five goals for his new club, becoming the second youngest-ever player to score in his first three Champions League starts in the process. Behind only Kylian Mbappe, the pair and Erling Haaland are the only three players to achieve the feat before the age of 20.

His goal on Tuesday night was reminiscent of his strike against Chelsea while playing for Palmeiras in the Club World Cup, and his early performances in west London have indicated that he is still only improving.