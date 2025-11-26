Getty
Estevao's agent hints at future Barcelona transfer less than 24 hours after Chelsea wonderkid helped to tear Blaugrana to shreds in crushing Champions League win
Estevao stars as Chelsea crush Barca
Estevao has been loving life in the Champions League with Chelsea in his debut campaign in England. The teenager scored a brilliant goal to help crush Barcelona on Tuesday night, becoming the second-youngest player, after Kylian Mbappe, to score in each of his first three Champions League starts in the process. Speaking after the game, Estevao admitted it had been a special night.
He told the club's media: "I don’t really have the words to sum up how I’m feeling right now. It was the perfect night and I’m grateful to God for making everything happen for me. The goal was all very quick; it happened before I knew it. I saw the space, wiggled my way through and scored. It was definitely the most special moment in my career and I hope I keep scoring more in the years ahead. I’m so happy, also because my family were here watching as well.
"From the moment I arrived at Chelsea, I have felt a connection with the fans. I’m just so happy I can score for them and I hope there are many more. I am enjoying things very much because football is the thing I love to do the most. Playing football will never be a burden for me because it makes me happy."
How Barcelona missed out on Estevao
Estevao's agent has now spoken out about the youngster's fondness for Barca, revealing that his client held many rounds of talks with the Catalan giants about a move before he signed for Chelsea. Cury told Cadena SER: "We talked to Barca about Estevao in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. We went to the offices to offer the player because I believed that he would have a great future in world football. Barca is not financially healthy and of course it is not possible to carry out an operation. It's sad, but football is like that. The people in Barca's technical staff always approved the signing of Estevao, but Deco was tied up because the club's finances didn’t allow it."
The Brazilian youngster has previously admitted that his biggest dream in football is to play for Barcelona after growing up watching the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez in action. Cury went on to add that even though Estevao had missed out on his dream move to Barcelona, he is still very fond of the club: "Estevao has a five-year contract and is enjoying his time at Chelsea. But he has a special affection for Barcelona."
Estevao and Yamal tipped to be the new Messi and Ronaldo
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca had some huge praise for Estevao after the match. He told BeIN Sports: "As Raphinha said, probably in the next 10, 15 years, Estevao and Lamine Yamal are probably going to be the next Messi and Ronaldo. But for both, they are 18. They need to enjoy, try to improve every day. This the most important thing for them.
"The goal Estevao scored reminded me of the one he scored against us in the Club World Cup. It's very similar, the same action. He needs to relax. He needs to enjoy his football, he needs to play football. Him and Lamine [Yamal] are such young boys at 18, if you start to talk about Ronaldo and Messi, that's too much pressure for young boys like them. They need to arrive at the training ground happy for sessions, but when you start to compare them with those two, it's too much for them."
Estevao's agent also feels that Estevao and Yamal could feature together in the same team, despite both players preferring to play off the right flank. He added: "Think about the duo Neymar and Messi, it's better than just having Messi or just having Neymar."
Chelsea face another huge clash next
Chelsea now head into another huge clash as they face Arsenal in a top-of-the-table Premier League showdown on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. The Blues will go into the game in great spirits after a thumping win over Flick's side and know that victory over the Gunners will cut the gap to the league leaders to just three points.
