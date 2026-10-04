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'I was enjoying it' - Espanyol star Roberto Fernandez opens up on dream Spain bow against Czechia
A dream realized at the Carlos Tartiere
Fernandez was given the nod to lead the line for La Roja, fulfilling a childhood ambition as he stepped onto the pitch for his first senior appearance. The striker was instrumental in Spain's victory, creating space for his teammates and coming close to scoring on two separate occasions during a hard-fought encounter. His presence also led to the dismissal of Ladislav Krejci, who received a second yellow card in the 85th minute after struggling to contain the debutant.
While the goal he craved did not materialize, Fernandez remained upbeat about his contribution to the collective effort. "It's my debut, I was enjoying it. I'm a striker and I wanted to score, but I'm very happy. Now to keep working," he told TVE. Fernandez emphasized the importance of his role off the ball, noting: "I have not been able to score but I have dragged central defenders so that others could do it."
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The forward pleased to finish strong
Fernandez acknowledged the physical toll of the match, noting the bruises he accumulated over the course of the full ninety minutes. Despite taking hits from all angles, the forward was pleased to finish strong and complete the entire game, describing the opportunity to play the full match as a luxury he hopes to build on moving forward.
He emphasized that completing the entire game was a luxury, taking pride in finishing strong and expressing his determination to keep building on that momentum. "I took a lot of flak, but I finished strong. I played the whole game, so it was great. Onwards and upwards," the forward stated.
Reunited with Santi Denia
The debut carried extra significance for Fernandez due to his existing relationship with the Czechia head coach Santi Denia. Having worked under Denia during his time with the Under-21 setup, the striker felt a sense of familiarity when he received the call-up. This existing bond helped the forward transition into the senior environment seamlessly during a busy international window.
"When they called me up, I saw the games and I knew that Santi was in the Czech Republic," Fernandez added.
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Looking ahead to future challenges
By earning his first cap, Roberto Fernandez debuts for Spain as the 49th player in Espanyol's history to represent the national team while playing for the club. He follows in the footsteps of Joselu, who was the last representative from the Pericos to feature for the senior side back in 2023. For Fernandez, the focus now shifts to maintaining his place in the squad as competition for attacking spots remains fierce. His performance at the Carlos Tartiere has provided a strong foundation, proving he can handle the physical and mental pressures of international football.
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