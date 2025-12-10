'You would say that's an OK season!' - Erling Haaland outlines how he is held to a higher goal-scoring standard than his rivals as Man City hitman calls out Gary Lineker

Haaland also admitted that he simply has to keep banging in the goals for City or the club will look to replace him. He added: "If not, they have to replace me. Because if I’m not delivering the goals and the things they need, they have to replace me. So there is a lot of pressure on me to deliver."

The Norwegian also spoke about how he feels the Premier League is the best place for him, particularly working under Guardiola.

"I'm calm, I'm focused, and I'm really happy here, so it's a really good place to be for development. Also in the end, England, it's a football country, and I think it's the best place to play football. I mean, he [Pep] signed a new contract, was it before or after me? I'm not sure. But I knew he was staying for another year or another year-and-a-half, with his contract right now.

"But most of the conversations were with his bosses and my boss as well, because I remember my father said when I was really, not young, but like 10 years ago, he said like, 'Never go to a club because of the manager', which sometimes can be difficult. But also, you never know what's going to happen in the modern world.

"But again, Pep was a big reason why I came to City, of course, to work with him and to be able to experience him and his special ways and his hard work and all of these things. So it's kind of a mix there."