Erling Haaland celebrates win with massive cheeseburger order after latest brace puts Norway on brink of World Cup qualification
Norway closing in on first World Cup appearance since 1998
One of those has seen Norway close in on a place at next summer’s World Cup. They have not graced that event since 1998 - making only one European Championship since then. That barren run on the major tournament front is about to be brought to a close.
Haaland has played a leading role in firing his nation towards FIFA’s flagship event. The 25-year-old frontman continues to maintain remarkable individual standards, with few opponents able to live with him during the 2025-26 campaign.
Haaland reaches 30 goals through 19 appearances
Another brace was recorded for Norway as they swept aside Estonia 4-1 in their latest qualification fixture. That deadly double has taken Haaland onto 30 goals for the campaign across 19 outings for club and country.
He registered five efforts in an 11-1 mauling of Moldova back in September, before netting a hat-trick against Israel in October. Haaland has also hit 19 goals for City through 11 appearances - with 14 of those strikes coming in Premier League action.
Haaland has achieved plenty at club level - with Champions League glory forming part of a Treble triumph with City in 2022-23 - but has been left waiting on something to celebrate on the international stage.
Barring a stunning collapse against Italy on Sunday, Haaland is now counting down the days to a World Cup finals appearance. Fans sang “Norway is going to the World Cup” throughout their comfortable victory over Estonia.
Fast food celebration: Haaland orders huge burger haul
After that contest came to an end, Haaland made a point of visiting a local restaurant. He is said to have ordered 60-70 cheeseburgers, with cameras - including his own team that continue to produce content for his YouTube channel - catching him hauling several bags of fast food back to the Norway camp.
Sande Berge, who also plays his club football in England for Fulham, told VG when being made aware of Haaland’s celebratory burger haul: "It’s a strong performance from the captain." National team coach Stale Solbakken said: "Yes, that's what it is tonight, then."
Norwegian fans heeded calls to stay off the pitch at the end of a nerve-wrecking meeting with Estonia, allowing players and supporters to celebrate together as confetti rained down on the playing surface.
Nils Johan Semb believes that Norway can be competitive at the 2026 World Cup, with there enough talent at their disposal to suggest that a positive impact can be made in the United States, Canada and Mexico. He said: "We have broken a barrier. It is so important that it is this good generation here that has done it. There is so much quality in the team."
Lewandowski goal record in sight for prolific Haaland
Talismanic frontman Haaland has been billed in his homeland as "the world’s best footballer right now". He is considered to be "completely unstoppable" at present, with his impressive goal return helping to highlight as much.
Norway still have Arsenal midfielder Odegaard to come back into the fold, once he has shaken off a series of unfortunate injuries, with the classy playmaker ready to take the armband from Haaland.
Solbakken’s side are due at San Siro in Milan on Sunday for a meeting with Italy. With maximum points being taken from seven games so far, only the heaviest of defeats will see Norway slip into the play-off places. Their goal difference is currently 17 better than the Azzurri.
Haaland could make more history, or at least match another entry in the record books, when lining up against Italian opposition. He has registered 14 goals across Norway’s qualification bid. The biggest haul in any single campaign is 16, with prolific Polish frontman Robert Lewandowski achieving that feat en route to the 2018 finals.
