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Italy v Norway - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

'We wouldn't have won anyway!' - Erling Haaland defends Norway coach's decision to rest star players in France thrashing

E. Haaland
World Cup
Norway vs France
Norway
France
S. Solbakken

Erling Haaland has defended Stale Solbakken's controversial decision to rest several key players in Norway's heavy defeat to France, insisting the result would not have changed. The striker believes the rotation policy leaves Norway in a stronger position for the knockout stages despite widespread criticism.

  • Solbakken stands by bold selection gambleg

    Norway boss Solbakken came under fire after making ten changes to his starting XI for the team's crucial World Cup group-stage clash against France. With first place in the group still mathematically possible, the decision to field what was effectively a second-string side drew criticism from fans and pundits. Frederik Aursnes was the only player to keep his place from the previous match.

    France capitalised on Norway's weakened line-up and secured a convincing 4-1 victory. Star players including Haaland, Martin Odegaard and Antonio Nusa were all left on the bench as Solbakken prioritised keeping them fresh for the knockout rounds.

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  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH61-NOR-FRAAFP

    Haaland and Solbakken defend the decision

    Solbakken insisted he had no regrets over his approach, arguing that his priority was giving Norway the best chance of progressing deep into the tournament rather than risking key players in the group stage.

    "I would do it again immediately," Solbakken said after the match, as quoted by De Telegraaf. "We are here to go as far as possible and I have to make the decisions that I think will take us the furthest. The only thing I feel guilty about is the traveling fans who wanted to see Erling, Martin, and the other stars."

    Haaland also backed his manager and dismissed suggestions that Norway's strongest side would have changed the outcome.

    "I said beforehand that I don't care, and that is still the case," Haaland admitted. "France was the better team anyway. Even with our strongest 11, I don't think we could have beaten them."

  • France's strength underlines Norway's challenge

    Haaland praised France's quality after watching Les Bleus dominate the contest. He highlighted the depth of talent throughout their squad and believes they will be among the favourites to go deep into the competition.

    "France has world-class players everywhere," Haaland added. "[Kylian] Mbappe, [Michael] Olise, [Ousmane] Dembele... they just keep coming. They will pose a problem for any team and I honestly think they can go very far. What they showed against us was terrifying."

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  • Norway v Senegal: Group I - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Norway turn attention to the knockout stage

    Norway's focus now switches to their Round of 32 meeting with Ivory Coast. Solbakken will hope the decision to rest several key players pays off, with Haaland, Odegaard and the rest of the first-choice squad expected to return refreshed for the knockout clash.

World Cup
Ivory Coast crest
Ivory Coast
CIV
Norway crest
Norway
NOR
World Cup
France crest
France
FRA
Sweden crest
Sweden
SWE