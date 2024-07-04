Erik ten Hag has learned nothing! Matthijs de Ligt transfer swoop is another major Man Utd misstep - Bayern Munich defender has only gone backwards since leaving Ajax

The Red Devils look set to take a huge gamble on the Netherlands international, who finds himself at a career crossroads

Back in the summer of 2019, Matthijs de Ligt was the most sought after defender in the European game. He provided the rock solid base for Ajax during their thrilling run to the Champions League semi-finals under Erik ten Hag, putting himself on the radar of Barcelona and Manchester United in the process.

United had to face rejection in that instance, as De Ligt ended up choosing Juventus, who forked out €85 million (£72m/$92m) including add-ons for the Dutchman's services. But fast forward five years, and the 24-year-old is reportedly trying to push through a transfer to Old Trafford to revive his flailing career.

According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils could get a deal over the line for £42 million (€50m/$54m), which seems like a bargain price on the surface. But there is a reason De Ligt's market value has plummeted so dramatically.

Juventus cut their losses on De Ligt after three seasons, and now Bayern Munich are set to do the same after just two. The Netherlands international has been unable to cope with the pressure of expectation at the biggest clubs in Italy and Germany, so why would things be any different on the red side of Manchester, where he will face even greater levels of scrutiny?