Ter Stegen, Geertruida, and Nelson headline major summer transfers for Dutch 'Top Three'

The Netherlands' traditional heavyweights—Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, and Feyenoord—completed a frantic summer transfer window aimed at asserting domestic dominance. All three clubs brought in proven European international stars, high-value recruits, and strategic loan signings.

Ajax led the spending volume with marquee moves, while PSV and rivals Feyenoord executed targeted additions across key positions.

The combined recruitment strategies signal an intent from De Topdrie to elevate their competitiveness on both domestic and European stages.