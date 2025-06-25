Enzo Maresca addresses potential Wesley Fofana call-up to Club World Cup squad as injury-plagued defender looks to step up latest recovery W. Fofana Chelsea E. Maresca FIFA Club World Cup

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca ruled out the possibility of adding injury-plagued Wesley Fofana to his Club World Cup squad as he feels the player is still not ready to play. The defender spent the majority of the 2024-25 campaign on the sidelines due to injury and made only 14 appearances for the Blues. He returned to the squad in March but was once again sidelined in April to undergo surgery.