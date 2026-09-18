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Enzo Maresca reveals tactical experiment behind Floyd Samba's stunning Manchester City debut
A surprise tactical shift for City's newest star
City’s conveyor belt of talent continues to produce remarkable results, with Samba becoming the latest academy graduate to make an immediate impact on the senior stage. The 17-year-old grabbed the headlines at the Etihad Stadium, scoring in each half as City cruised to a 5-0 victory over Norwich. However, Maresca later revealed that Samba’s prolific performance came in a position the youngster had virtually never played before. The Italian tactician decided to deploy the teenager as a focal point in attack, moving him away from his traditional roles to lead the line as a number nine.
Maresca expressed his immense satisfaction with how the experiment unfolded on the pitch. "I’m satisfied not just for the two goals, but for the entire performance - he was good," Maresca told reporters. "He didn’t play many games as a No.9, but we tried him there in the last few days. I asked him in the last three or four days when I decided to play him as a nine - I asked him if he had played [that role] and he said he had never played there before."
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Navigating the transition to senior football
The manager was keen to highlight that while Samba looked like a natural in front of goal, there is still plenty of development required for the youngster to master the intricacies of the position. Maresca was quick to temper expectations, emphasizing that significant development is still required before Samba can master the intricacies of the position.
"He is a not a 9 for sure but he was good, he is young full of energy, he is strong, he can finish and he made some good decisions, some passes to team mates. So I am happy, but again, they are young and we need to go slowly with them," Maresca added.
Options in the false nine role
Samba was not the only attacking option discussed, as the manager reflected on the tactical flexibility available within his ranks. Despite Samba's success, Maresca is aware that different opponents require different profiles, mentioning established stars who can also fill the void in the absence of a traditional striker. The ability to switch between a physical presence and a more technical 'false nine' remains a cornerstone of the City philosophy under the current coaching staff. This flexibility allows the team to adapt their game plan depending on the defensive structure they face.
Addressing the other possibilities in the squad, Maresca noted: "I said we had Antoine there, depends a little but the game plan we can use Phil and Rayan as a false nine, but for sure he played tonight, he was good and hopefully we can give him more chances."
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Allan makes his mark on Etihad debut
The night was also a landmark occasion for Brazilian winger Allan, who enjoyed a productive debut alongside Samba. The South American talent contributed both a goal and an assist, showcasing his potential to adapt to the rigours of the English game. Maresca was particularly pleased with how Allan handled the pressure of playing in front of the home support for the first time.
"I think it was a good performance. It was not easy - the first minutes here at home is always complicated. I think it was important for him to play to see a little bit of the English competition is a bit different to South America, so overall, it was good, he scored a goal and an assist - I think he is happy," Maresca noted.
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