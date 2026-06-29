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Enzo Maresca FINALLY named new Man City manager as he replaces Pep Guardiola on three-year contract
Maresca back in familiar surroundings
Maresca has put pen to paper on a three-year deal that sees him transition from a former protégé to the main man in the Etihad dugout. His appointment is viewed as a strategic move to ensure tactical continuity following a decade of Guardiola’s football. Having served as an assistant during the 2022-23 campaign that saw the club secure historic treble, the Italian is already a popular figure behind the scenes. He also coached the club's Elite Development Squad in 2020-21, and City officials believe his intimate knowledge of the club's inner workings makes him the perfect candidate to handle the immense pressure of replacing a manager who delivered every major trophy available, including the elusive first Champions League title.
Maresca excited by 'brilliant opportunity'
Maresca said in an official statement to City's website: “Manchester City is a club I know very well and to have the chance to manage this team is a brilliant opportunity for me. City is an incredibly well-run football club. Everything they do is innovative, planned and purposeful. For a manager, that is a dream situation. It provides the consistency I need to do my job effectively. This will be my third spell here. I know this Club, I know the demands and I know the expectations. The quality of the people who work here is what makes it so special, and I want to thank them for showing faith in my ability. I cannot wait to start coaching the players. I want us to win, play good football and enjoy the pressure of representing Manchester City.”
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Compensation hurdles and Chelsea exit
The road to Maresca's appointment wasn't without its complications, as negotiations dragged on regarding his exit from Chelsea. Despite his departure from Stamford Bridge in January, the administrative details required careful navigation before he could be unveiled in Manchester. Reports suggest that Chelsea are set to receive around £17 million in compensation for their former manager.
Maresca had joined the Blues on a five-year contract in the summer of 2024, but his stint was ultimately cut short despite winning the Conference League and the revamped Club World Cup last year. Now back at the Etihad, his mandate is to return City to the absolute summit of English football.
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Immediate priorities for the new boss
Maresca is expected to begin his first-team duties next week, giving him a slim window to assess the personnel before the club's pre-season tour. The Chelsea hierarchy is determined to provide him with the necessary tools to hit the ground running when the new campaign kicks off.
While the weight of Guardiola’s legacy looms large, Maresca has the temperament to succeed. His possession-based philosophy aligns perfectly with the current squad, which will be expected to fight for the Premier League title again when the 2026-27 season gets underway.