Enzo Maresca ball already looks broken - but Erling Haaland is primed for another monster season: Winners & losers as Man City's youngsters embarrass Chelsea in friendly

Chelsea's defensive frailties - and inability to play their manager's desired style - were on full display as City eased to victory in Ohio

Chelsea hoped they were getting their own Pep Guardiola when they appointed Enzo Maresca as manager this summer, but to nobody's surprise, the master is still head and shoulders above one of his many apprentices. Manchester City taught Chelsea a footballing lesson in their 4-2 friendly win on Saturday evening, leaving the Blues with more worries as the new season nears.

Maresca's men struggled from the first minute and looked nervous in possession, gifting City two goals in quick succession after trying - and failing miserably - to play out from the back, as is their new manager's way. City, on the other hand, managed it with ease, despite naming a starting XI full of youth for their final game in the U.S..

Erling Haaland put City 2-0 up inside the opening six minutes. First he converted a penalty after being brought down in the box by Levi Colwill, then he followed it up with a smart finish from inside the area having been played in by an awful pass from Moises Caicedo. The Norwegian completed his hat-trick with a powerful strike after the break to make it five goals in four pre-season games.

The increasingly influential Oscar Bobb made it 4-0 after a jinking run into the box before beating Robert Sanchez at his near post. Chelsea made the scoreline look more respectable late on, with substitutes Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke netting fine individual goals, but it was too little, too late.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from the Ohio Stadium...