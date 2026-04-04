Enzo Fernandez laughs with Marc Cucurella as Chelsea vice-captain sits behind bench after being suspended for FA Cup clash over Real Madrid comments

Fernandez's absence comes at the worst possible time for the Blues. The 25-year-old was hit with a two-match suspension by the club - ruling him out of Saturday's 7-0 FA Cup win against Port Vale and a high-stakes Premier League encounter with Manchester City. Rosenior confirmed the decision was made after a private meeting, stating that the vice-captain "crossed a line in terms of our culture" with his recent remarks.

The suspension stems from a revealing YouTube interview where the £107 million man dropped a massive hint about his desired career path. When pressed on his future, Fernandez confessed: “I'd like to live in Spain. I really like Madrid; it reminds me of Buenos Aires. Players live where they want. I'd live in Madrid. I get by in English, but I'd be more comfortable in Spanish.”



