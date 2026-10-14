Enzo Fernandez and Erling Haaland start for Man City against PSG as Phil Foden returns to the bench

City are back in Champions League action tonight as they prepare to host PSG. Enzo Maresca has a fully fit squad at his disposal for this massive European fixture against the formidable French side.

The match marks a highly significant moment for the Manchester club. It represents their first home game since an independent commission found them guilty of serious breaches regarding Premier League financial regulations between the 2009/10 and 2017/18 seasons.

The club completely deny any wrongdoing regarding these extensive financial charges. They have already launched an official appeal against the landmark verdict and remain focused on their on-pitch performances.