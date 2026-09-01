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‘He won't be the most important player’ - Bacary Sagna warns Enzo Fernandez over ‘hierarchy’ reality ahead of potential Man City transfer
Sagna sends stark transfer warning
Sagna has sent a stark warning to Fernandez. The Chelsea midfielder has been heavily linked with a sensational deadline day move to the Etihad Stadium to join the Cityzens. The former City defender suggested that such a high-profile transfer could drastically change the Argentine's standing in the dressing room. He believes Fernandez will have to accept a significant reduction in his squad status if he decides to trade London for Manchester.
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'Haaland is the most important City player'
Speaking to The Action Network, Sagna was quick to point out the established hierarchy that already exists within Enzo Maresca's squad. He insists that no new arrival can instantly usurp the club's current attacking talisman.
"Enzo is probably regarded as Chelsea's most important player," Sagna stated. "If he joins City, he won't be the most important City player. Erling Haaland is the most important City player. That's the hierarchy.
"So to make your own space it takes time. Enzo at Chelsea is one of the most important players, regarding the national team, captaincy and everything. The weight is on him. He's managing others. But now you're coming to a team where you don't have to manage others. Everyone is focused on themselves."
Adapting to a strict tactical system
Sagna also highlighted the distinct tactical differences between playing for Chelsea and operating within City's highly structured attacking system. He warned that Fernandez will have to significantly adjust his decision-making on the pitch.
"Whenever people make a run at City, you have to give the ball away," Sagna noted. "Maybe at Chelsea you can afford to dribble a bit more and no one is going to say anything to you. But when you play for bigger clubs, it is different.
"You have to adapt to others also and it is not only about you and your decision making. This is probably where they have to find a balance. But, all of them are top players, so I hope they can perform for Man City."
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What's next for Fernandez?
With deadline day approaching rapidly, it remains to be seen whether Fernandez will actually finalise the switch. A move to the Etihad would undoubtedly represent a massive shift in his Premier League career.
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