'Completely unfair!' - Enzo Fernandez's agent lashes out after Liam Rosenior drops Chelsea midfielder over Real Madrid comments

Former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore, the current representative for Fernandez, has expressed his disbelief at the disciplinary action taken by the Chelsea hierarchy.

Rosenior confirmed that the 25-year-old would be excluded from the squad for Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final against Port Vale and a vital Premier League clash against Manchester City next weekend. The manager claimed that a line was crossed in terms of our culture after Fernandez spoke about his affinity for the Spanish capital.

In a blunt assessment of the situation, Pastore argued that the punishment does not fit the alleged offence. "The punishment is completely unfair - banning the player for two matches, which moreover are also absolutely crucial for Chelsea because qualification for the Champions League is at stake and he is one of the team’s most important players," Pastore told The Athletic.

He further noted that the player has been a "backbone" of the squad and that there was "no real reason or justification" for the sanction.