Enrique: We defied Liverpool’s high expectations… and Hakimi put an end to the difficult spell

In a thrilling Champions League clash, Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to face Liverpool in the first leg of the quarter-finals, with the Parc des Princes set to host this major fixture tomorrow evening, Wednesday.

Head coach Luis Enrique spoke at the pre-match press conference about preparations and expectations, emphasising that there is no clear favourite in such encounters, whilst highlighting his team’s collective identity.

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