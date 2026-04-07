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Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Enrique: That’s the quickest way to fall into Liverpool’s trap

Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool
Champions League
Luis Enrique
France
England
Spain

The PSG manager has one wish ahead of the clash with the Reds

Tomorrow, Wednesday, the Champions League will feature an exciting clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

This match will be a chance for the English side to exact revenge after being knocked out in the last 16 last season by Luis Enrique’s team.

Enrique held a press conference today, Tuesday, in which he discussed how he has worked to rectify last season’s mistakes.

  • The favourite to win... and the identity of Saint-Germain

    Enrique explained: "A manager’s job is to find a way to get good results. Every year is different from the last, and we can’t operate in the same way as last year."

    He added: “What I hope for most is to maintain the team’s identity so that we can play good football and enjoy the competition in the Champions League.”

    The Spanish manager said: “It doesn’t matter who the favourites are, or who you rate as favourites. In matches like this, against teams like this, it’s impossible to pick a favourite.”

    He continued: “I don’t think my team is the clear favourite. If you recall last year, everyone said Liverpool were the clear favourites, yet Paris Saint-Germain went through. As far as I’m concerned, there is no clear favourite.”

    He emphasised: “Liverpool are a top-class side, and believing you are the clear favourites is the quickest way to fall into a trap and ruin things.”

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  • The essence of football

    Luis Enrique recalls last year’s match at the Parc des Princes against the Reds as the best game of the season, saying: “It was a top-class match, one that captures the essence of football. We lost that game, but we’ve played other matches of that standard.”

    He added: “I’d choose to play at that level tomorrow, not for the result. Our aim is to win every match, regardless of the opponent or the venue.”

    He concluded by saying: “We’ll try to enjoy ourselves at the Parc des Princes, because it’s a fantastic stadium. We have the support of our fans. It’s great to play at home.”

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Fulham
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Champions League
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Liverpool
LIV
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Paris Saint-Germain
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