'Enough is enough' - Kai Havertz bites back at 'one of the weakest' Germany sides claim from Gary Lineker ahead of World Cup knockout tie vs Paraguay

Expectations are always sky-high for the Germany national team, but Lineker pulled no punches when discussing their current prospects. Speaking in a recent interview with L’Equipe, the former England striker claimed he believes this is "one of the weakest" Germany sides he has ever seen. Lineker went even further, suggesting that should they progress to face France in the round of 16, Les Bleus would reach the quarter-finals "without any problem."

The comments come at a sensitive time for the four-time world champions. Despite finishing top of Group E, the team has faced a wave of domestic and international scrutiny following a shock 2-1 defeat against Ecuador in their final group outing. That performance, characterised by defensive lapses, has left pundits questioning whether Nagelsmann’s men have the tactical discipline required for the business end of the tournament.