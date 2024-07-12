England women player ratings vs Ireland: Alessia Russo and Georgia Stanway get the goals as the Lionesses move one step closer to Euro 2025 qualification in comfortable win

It wasn't a vintage display from Sarina Wiegman's side, though Beth Mead's assist for the opening goal did give the fans a moment of magic to cheer.

There wasn't even a minute on the clock in England's crucial meeting with Ireland on Friday when the home fans began a rendition of 'football's coming home'. While that might've been inspired by the looming Euro 2024 final for the men's team, Sarina Wiegman's side also allowed supporters to move a step closer towards their own huge dream of back-to-back continental titles as they secured a 2-1 win that puts them on the brink of qualifying automatically for Euro 2025.

The Lionesses, champions of Europe two years ago, knew that a victory was important and if the supporters at Carrow Road were quick off the mark, the players weren't far behind as Alessia Russo broke the deadlock with just five minutes played after Beth Mead's sensational touch put her through on goal. She should've had a second after the break off another exquisite pass but couldn't quite reach Jess Park's eye-of-the-needle ball, having probably attacked it with the wrong leg.

That was the most clear-cut chance England had to double their lead, Ireland improving and the Lionesses' intensity dropping after the opening goal, until Niamh Fahey hauled down local hero Lauren Hemp in the box just before the hour. Up stepped Georgia Stanway to send Courtney Brosnan the wrong way and bag what turned out to be a necessary strike, because Julie Russell pulled one back for the visitors with the last kick of the game. Still, England will head to Sweden in a couple of days full of confidence as they look to get the job done in qualifying.

GOAL rates the Lionesses' players from Carrow Road...