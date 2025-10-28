England women's player ratings vs Australia: Welcome to the Lionesses, Lucia Kendall! Youngster enjoys memorable debut as Lucy Bronze shines on birthday - but Michelle Agyemang injury sours victory

It may have produced some sort of deja vu for England fans who watched Saturday's defeat to Brazil, which saw the Selecao go 2-0 up and then down to 10 in the first quarter of the game. But after failing to make that numerical advantage count at the Etihad Stadium, creating very little in an eventual 2-1 loss, the Lionesses looked much improved when given that task at Derby County's Pride Park, breaking the deadlock with Beever-Jones powerful strike mere seconds after Alanna Kennedy had been dismissed for hauling down Alessia Russo, who was through on goal. That lead was doubled just before the break when Bronze, celebrating her 34th birthday, arrowed in a brilliant goal which put England even more firmly in control.

It should have been more, too. Lucia Kendall, the impressive debutante, hit the bar and had a great headed chance from a nice Niamh Charles cross, but couldn't quite get the goal her memorable night deserved, while Georgia Stanway would also sting the palms of Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold from the bench. The Bayern Munich midfielder would add a late, and deserved, third though, netting from the spot in injury time.

To limit the Matildas to just one notable opportunity, when Hannah Hampton denied Chelsea team-mate Sam Kerr at her near post, was another positive from this outing, even with the numerical advantage, while Sarina Wiegman's various bits of experimentation also returned good results. Sadly, though, the night would be soured by talented teenager Michelle Agyemang being stretchered off with a worrying looking knee injury, putting a real downer on what had been a great day for the Lionesses.

GOAL rates England's players from Pride Park...