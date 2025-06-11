England v Senegal - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Harry Sherlock

England boss Thomas Tuchel sends ruthless 'individual' message to Trent Alexander-Arnold after leaving Real Madrid-bound defender out of back-to-back starting XIs

T. Alexander-ArnoldEnglandEngland vs SenegalSenegalFriendliesReal Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been told that he must bring something "unique" to the England team by Thomas Tuchel, or risk being left out consistently.

  • Alexander-Arnold barely featured in last int'l break
  • Unused sub against Senegal
  • Tuchel tells him to raise his level
