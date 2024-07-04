Rio Ferdinand 2024Getty Images
Harry Sherlock

'I'm walking back from Germany' - Rio Ferdinand reacts to Gareth Southgate's rumoured 3-5-2 lineup to face Switzerland and names England star who 'has to' start

EnglandKobbie MainooEngland vs SwitzerlandSwitzerlandEuropean Championship

Ex-England defender Rio Ferdinand insists he will "walk back" to England if Gareth Southgate does not pick Kobbie Mainoo against Switzerland.

  • England gearing up for Euro 2024 quarter-final
  • Southgate reportedly considering tactical switch
  • Ferdinand insists Mainoo must play
