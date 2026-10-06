England secure a dominant 3-0 Nations League victory over Czechia on a historic night for Harry Kane

The home side maintained their impressive rhythm after the break, with Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold orchestrating attacks down the right flank. Kane secured his second goal of the evening in the 57th minute to make it 3-0. Lewis Hall delivered an accurate corner to the back post, allowing Kane to rise highest and head the ball past Lukas Hornicek. The goal took him to an incredible 91 international goals, firmly cementing his status during a highly productive international window.