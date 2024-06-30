England's Euro 2024 saviour has arrived - but can Luke Shaw really be Gareth Southgate's game-changer?

The left-back has proved impossible to replace for club and country and the manager's big gamble in taking him to Germany could be about to pay off

Erik ten Hag and Gareth Southgate have been mentioned together in the same breath rather a lot in the last few months and mostly as opposing forces. The England manager was heavily linked with the Manchester United job when the Dutchman was most under pressure at Old Trafford.

And many believe that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS colleagues would have sacked Ten Hag and hired Southgate as his successor had the England boss not insisted on delaying a decision on his future until after Euro 2024.

Once Ten Hag's own future had been resolved and it had been decided he would continue as United manager, the Dutchman took a swipe at Southgate's tactics during England's victory over Serbia, accusing the manager of "gambling with making his team compact and relying on moments".

Given recent events, we can surmise that the two managers are unlikely to invite each other round for dinner any time soon. But there is one thing they can agree on: the greatness of Luke Shaw and how pivotal he is to their respective teams.

After being sidelined for over four months with a hamstring injury, Shaw is poised to finally return to action for England in the Euro 2024 last 16 game against Slovakia, even if only as a substitute. But how much of an impact can the left-back make after so long out, and can he really kickstart England's uninspiring campaign?