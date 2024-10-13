England player ratings vs Finland: Jack Grealish gets Three Lions going while makeshift left-back Trent Alexander-Arnold shows why he's undroppable in drab Nations League bounce-back

Lee Carsley's side secured a routine victory in Helsinki but there are still questions to ask of the Three Lions going forward

England bounced back from their embarrassing defeat to Greece by securing a 3-1 win over Finland in the Nations League, though it was by no means a vintage showing from the Three Lions as Lee Carsley continues to experiment as interim coach.

Jack Grealish opened the scoring as the Manchester City winger latched onto Angel Gomes' outrageous round-the-corner pass and passed the ball into the net for his second goal of the campaign. England dominated possession thereafter, though they were unable to produce any clear openings as Harry Kane toiled on his return to the line up after injury.

Instead, Carsley's side were fortunate not to be pegged back early in the second period when Fredrik Jensen blazed over the crossbar from close-range. They made the most of that let-off, however, as Trent Alexander-Arnold, who started the game at left-back, curled in a superb free-kick before Declan Rice poked home substitute Ollie Watkins' cross. Finland did pull one back late on through Arttu Hoskonen, but the game was over as a contest at that stage.

GOAL rates England's players from the Helsinki Olympic Stadium...