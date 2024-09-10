England player ratings vs Finland: Never write off Harry Kane! Three Lions captain celebrates century of caps with brilliant brace in Nations League victory

The Bayern Munich striker enjoyed an almost perfect night by firing his nation to another win under interim boss Lee Carsley

Harry Kane might not have had the best European Championship, but Tuesday was his night, from start to finish. The captain was lauded by the Wembley crowd on the occasion of his 100th international cap and, with his whole family watching on, he demonstrated his true striking prowess with a finishing masterclass in the 2-0 win over Finland.

Kane thought he had scored in the first half, but his header was ruled out for offside. He kept pushing to break the deadlock, though, and after a fierce battle with Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, he ripped the net with a thunderbolt early in the second half.

Once England had deservedly taken the lead, they looked far more at ease and Kane helped himself again with a precision finish after a defence splitting pass from the majestic Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Interim coach Lee Carsley has two wins from two and is staking his claim to become England boss on a permanent basis, meaning he should be able to enjoy many more Kane goals from the dugout.

GOAL rates England's players from Wembley Stadium...